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3 Arrested for Robberies on Indy's West Side

IMPD: 15-Year-Olds Part of Group Arrested for West Side Robberies

Two 15-year-olds and a 23-year-old man were arrested after police said they robbed multiple people at apartment complexes on Indy's west side.

Published on April 4, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A trio of thieves was arrested this week after being tied to a string of robberies on Indianapolis’ west side.

Police believe the group, which includes two 15-year-olds, committed at least five robberies over two weeks, hitting apartment complexes in an area south of West 10th Street. Some victims reported being assaulted during the robberies.

IMPD officer Tommy Thompson said the community helped police identify and arrest the suspects.

“Again, we see community members and family members stepping up and doing the right thing,” said officer Thompson. “That’s what we’ve asked for and that’s what happened here.”

Arrested were 23-year-old Craig Hollins and two teenage suspects. The group admitted to the robberies and cited a desire for money as their main motive.

“If you do this, it doesn’t matter if you are a teenager or an adult, we will hold you accountable,” Thompson added.

Hollins is being held on a $960,000 bond. The 15-year-old suspects are in the juvenile system.

Craig Hollins
Craig Hollins (Source: IMPD)

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