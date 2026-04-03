Trump Reportedly Fires AG Pam Bondi, Eyes Replacement

Source: Anadolu / Getty

President Donald Trump has reportedly already dismissed Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to two sources familiar with the situation who spoke with Fox News Digital.

Bondi met with Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday night ahead of his national address on the war in Iran, where she was reportedly told she was being removed from her position, the sources said.

One source added that by the time Trump stepped up to deliver his speech, Bondi had already been fired and was traveling back to Florida.

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Trump is said to be considering Lee Zeldin, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, as a potential replacement. According to a person familiar with the discussions, Trump met with Zeldin at the White House on Tuesday to talk about wildfire prevention, during which the possible transition was also discussed.

That source told Fox News Digital that Zeldin is a plausible candidate but noted Trump could change his decision at any time.

When asked about the reported meeting and Bondi’s firing, a White House source declined to confirm the details but said the report was “not cold.”

The reported move follows a recent The New York Times article stating that Trump had grown increasingly unhappy with Bondi’s performance and was preparing to replace her with Zeldin.

When questioned again Wednesday evening, the White House referred Fox News Digital to a previous statement given to the Times defending Bondi.

“Attorney General Pam Bondi is a wonderful person and she is doing a good job,” Trump’s comment states.

The Department of Justice did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The reported firing came the same day Bondi accompanied Trump to the U.S. Supreme Court for oral arguments in a high-profile case concerning birthright citizenship.