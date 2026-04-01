Search Shifts to Recovery For 11-Year-Old in East Fork White River

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

COLUMBUS, Ind — Crews are searching for a child who went missing in the East Fork White River Tuesday evening.

Police, fire crews, and the sheriff’s office went to Mill Race Park around 6:40 p.m. after an 11-year-old girl was seen going into the water and not coming back up.

People at the park told responders where she was last seen. Rescue teams used boats to search that area and parts of the river downstream.

The search stopped late Tuesday night and is expected to start again Wednesday morning.