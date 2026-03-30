Terre Haute Mayor Flags I‑70 Toll Concerns

Source: PHOTO: INDOT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind — Terre Haute Mayor Brandon Sakbun says a proposal to add tolls on Interstate 70 could push more drivers onto city streets and raise road maintenance costs.

Speaking with Inside Indiana Business, Sakbun said some drivers may get off the interstate to avoid paying, which could bring more traffic onto roads like Poplar Street.

“If there’s additional traffic coming off I-70 onto streets within Terre Haute, local taxpayers are going to have to foot the bill to maintain those roads,” Sakbun said.

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He said if traffic leaves I-70, drivers would likely use roads like Wabash Avenue or U.S. 40 before getting back on the interstate.

Sakbun said the issue matters for both growth and safety in West Central Indiana.

“It’s very important from an economic development perspective, and from a public safety perspective,” he said.

He added that some residents who travel toward the Indianapolis area have raised concerns, and the local school system has also pointed to possible safety issues tied to increased traffic.

The proposal would charge passenger vehicles about 10 cents per mile on I-70 in Indiana, while semi-trucks would pay around 54 cents per mile.

Governor Mike Braun is asking the federal government for approval to add tolling along I-70.