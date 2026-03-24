Listen Live
Close
Crime

Elderly Homeowner Arrested After Kokomo Shooting

Howard County deputies responded to a shooting after an adult victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a hospital, later airlifted for further treatment.

Published on March 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights Outside
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Elderly Homeowner Arrested After Kokomo Shooting

KOKOMO, Ind.— Howard County authorities responded to an announced shooting on the 1400 block of North 250 East around 12:03 p.m. A deputy arrived on the scene within six minutes and discovered an adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies provided aid, applying a tourniquet to control the bleeding until medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported by ambulance and later airlifted to a regional hospital for further treatment.

Initial reports stipulated that the shooting involved the homeowner, described as an elderly individual believed to be experiencing dementia. Mediators from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office were able to successfully communicate with the individual, convincing him to exit the residence peacefully. The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 12:26 p.m. without further incident.

Deputies declared the incident appears to be isolated and confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public. A continued law enforcement presence remains in the area as the scene is handled.

The investigation is active and being led by Detective Scott Waymire. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact him directly at 765-614-3463 or submit a tip through the Howard County Sheriff’s Office mobile app or website.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by medics from St. Vincent Health, the Greentown Volunteer Fire Department, and the Howard County Emergency Management Agency.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Severe Weather forecast
Local  |  John Herrick

Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Thursday Night into Friday

Image of Indianapolis International Airport Decor for Taylor Swift
Local  |  WISH-TV

ICE Deployed to Airports as TSA Budget Battle Continues

COUNTING CROWS
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Counting Crows to Take the Stage at 2026 Carb Day

Trash Pick-up
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Doctor Says City Ignoring Trash on North Side

Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Russian Hacker Sentenced to 7 Years in Indiana Court

a gas pump going into a gar
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gas Prices Rise to $4 a Gallon in Indiana

US-AUTO-AUTOMOBILE-TOYOTA
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Toyota to Invest $200 Million in Southern Indiana Plant

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local  |  Staff

1 Shot at Downtown Indy Apartment by Canal

Caitlin Harris
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Detective Arrested for Drunk Driving

Boys Basketball State Finals sign
Local  |  John Herrick

116th IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday

Jacob Dhondt mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

Franklin Man Pleads Guilty to Crashing Truck into Juvenile Justice Center, Gets Prison Time

National Championship Trophy Tour
Local  |  John Herrick

Tour of Trophies Won by Indiana Hoosier Football Team Starts This Week

David Simon with Simon Property Group
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Simon Property Group CEO David Simon Dies at 64

Protest for Nicholas Gulley II
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family of Nicholas Gulley II Demands Justice in Weekend Protest

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close