Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Elderly Homeowner Arrested After Kokomo Shooting

KOKOMO, Ind.— Howard County authorities responded to an announced shooting on the 1400 block of North 250 East around 12:03 p.m. A deputy arrived on the scene within six minutes and discovered an adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies provided aid, applying a tourniquet to control the bleeding until medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported by ambulance and later airlifted to a regional hospital for further treatment.

Initial reports stipulated that the shooting involved the homeowner, described as an elderly individual believed to be experiencing dementia. Mediators from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office were able to successfully communicate with the individual, convincing him to exit the residence peacefully. The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 12:26 p.m. without further incident.

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Deputies declared the incident appears to be isolated and confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public. A continued law enforcement presence remains in the area as the scene is handled.

The investigation is active and being led by Detective Scott Waymire. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact him directly at 765-614-3463 or submit a tip through the Howard County Sheriff’s Office mobile app or website.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by medics from St. Vincent Health, the Greentown Volunteer Fire Department, and the Howard County Emergency Management Agency.