Simon Property Group CEO David Simon Dies at 64

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Property Group’s CEO David Simon has died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. That’s what the company announced on Monday.

“Our family is deeply grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love and support we have received from across the globe,” the Simon family said. “Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother poured his heart and soul into building Simon Property Group. He was most proud of his family, his wife of over 40 years Jackie, and their 5 children: Eli, Rebecca, Hannah, Sam and Noah, and 7 grandchildren. We ask for privacy as we grieve our great loss.”

Board of directors with the Simon Property Group appointed David’s son, Eli Simon, as the new CEO and president. He was already serving as the group’s Chief Operating Officer, and he will keep that role while serving as the new CEO and president. Additionally, Larry Glasscock has been appointed to serve as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

David was the son of company co-founder Melvin Simon and nephew of co-founder and Indiana Pacers and Fever owner Herb Simon. David was named CEO of Simon Property Group in 1995, and he built the company into the country’s largest shopping mall owner.

David graduated from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business.

The Simon family will announce details about memorial services at a later date.

Simon was 64 years old.