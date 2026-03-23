Listen Live
Close
Local

Simon Property Group CEO David Simon Dies at 64

Simon Property Group's CEO David Simon has died on Sunday after a battle with cancer, according to the company.

Published on March 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

David Simon with Simon Property Group
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Simon Property Group’s CEO David Simon has died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. That’s what the company announced on Monday.

“Our family is deeply grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love and support we have received from across the globe,” the Simon family said. “Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother poured his heart and soul into building Simon Property Group. He was most proud of his family, his wife of over 40 years Jackie, and their 5 children: Eli, Rebecca, Hannah, Sam and Noah, and 7 grandchildren. We ask for privacy as we grieve our great loss.”

Board of directors with the Simon Property Group appointed David’s son, Eli Simon, as the new CEO and president. He was already serving as the group’s Chief Operating Officer, and he will keep that role while serving as the new CEO and president. Additionally, Larry Glasscock has been appointed to serve as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

David was the son of company co-founder Melvin Simon and nephew of co-founder and Indiana Pacers and Fever owner Herb Simon. David was named CEO of Simon Property Group in 1995, and he built the company into the country’s largest shopping mall owner.

David graduated from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business.

The Simon family will announce details about memorial services at a later date.

Simon was 64 years old.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Jacob Dhondt mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

Franklin Man Pleads Guilty to Crashing Truck into Juvenile Justice Center, Gets Prison Time

National Championship Trophy Tour
Local  |  John Herrick

Tour of Trophies Won by Indiana Hoosier Football Team Starts This Week

David Simon with Simon Property Group
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Simon Property Group CEO David Simon Dies at 64

Protest for Nicholas Gulley II
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family of Nicholas Gulley II Demands Justice in Weekend Protest

Church Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Peace Activist Reacts to Shooting at Indy Church

Clinton County Sheriff's Office Merit Board Meeting
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“I’m P***ed!”: Board President Slams Clinton Co. Sheriff Scandal

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy’s Record Heat Fades, Storm Chances Ahead

IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Man Hurt in Riverside Park Shooting

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - St. Louis
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Purdue Advances to Sweet 16 With Win Over Miami

J.D. Ford
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana State Senator J.D. Ford Unveils Social Security Plan

NWS: Severe Weather Potential
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Sunday’s Severe Weather Outlook; Temperature Drop

ICEProtest_SP_03.jpg
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Faith Leaders, Protesters March to Indiana Statehouse to Rally Against ICE Policies

Business problems, exhausted businessman troubled and challenged with project deadline
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana Ranks 41st Nationally for Burnout Risk

State Police: Drugs and Gun
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

California Man Arrested After Half-Million Dollar Meth Bust

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close