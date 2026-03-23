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Two Pilots Dead In LaGuardia Airport Plane-Truck Runway Collision

There were 72 passengers and four crew members on board, with 41 hospitalized

Published on March 23, 2026

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Air Canada Express Plane Collides With Fire Truck At LaGuardia Airport
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

NEW YORK, NY —The pilot and co-pilot of an Air Canada jet are confirmed dead after the plane collided with a vehicle on the runway at LaGuardia Airport last night.

Port Authority Executive Director Kathryn Garcia says around 11:40 last night the plane arriving from Montreal collided on Runway Four with a Port Authority rescue vehicle that had been responding to an incident with a United plane.

There were 72 passengers and four crew members on board, with 41 hospitalized, some with serious injuries. LaGuardia Airport remains closed until at least 2 p.m. Eastern s the NTSB investigates.

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