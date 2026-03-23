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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/23/26: LaGuardia, Blumenthal, Iran

Tony Katz: LaGuardia, Blumenthal, Trump Iran Ultimatum

Published on March 23, 2026

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Crash at LaGuardia

ICE to assist TSA at airports – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-threatens-ice-agents-airports-dhs-funding/

Stolen valor Blumenthal says ICE agents are going to be shooting and killing families when they’re deployed at airports

Democrats are ok with showing ID….to recycle cans – https://nypost.com/2026/03/21/us-news/connecticut-dems-demand-ids-to-recycle-cans-but-reject-gop-efforts-to-verify-citizenship-at-polls/

How Netanyahu defines victory

….regime change. Victory is regime change

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