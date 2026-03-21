Sunday Storm Alert: High Heat Followed by Severe Weather Threat

Source: National Weather Service Indianapolis / NWS

INDIANAPOLIS – Residents across Central Indiana should prepare for a weekend of dramatic weather swings, ranging from record-style heat to potential severe thunderstorms and a sharp 30-degree cooldown.

Andrew White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis, outlined what to expect as a potent weather front moves through the state this Sunday.

Sunday Severe Threat

According to White, a cold front will push through Indiana during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. This system brings the potential for thunderstorm development both along and behind the front.

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While much of the state will be watching the skies, the primary concern for severe weather is focused on certain regions. “Severe threats are mainly going to be in the central and southeastern portions of Indiana,” White said. “The highest threat is going to be the far southeastern portion of the state.”

Summer-Like Weekend Temperatures

Before the storms arrive, Hoosiers will experience an unseasonably warm weekend. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to hit the 80-degree mark in Central and Southern Indiana.

The heat peaks on Sunday, with White projecting highs in the low-to-mid 80s just as the storm system begins to move in. This surge of warm air is a key factor in fueling the potential for Sunday’s severe weather.

The “New Work Week” Cooldown

Once the Sunday front passes, the region will experience a significant “reality check” to start the work week. The NWS expects a temperature drop of roughly 30 degrees between Sunday and Monday.

“We’re going to be much cooler,” White explained. “We’re expecting highs on Monday to really only reach about 50 to 55 degrees.”

Fortunately, the chill won’t last long. Meteorologists expect a gradual warming trend, with temperatures climbing back toward 60 degrees by Wednesday. As for further rain, White noted that while there are low chances for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, a slightly better chance (30-40%) arrives late Thursday into Friday.