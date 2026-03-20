IMPD Officer Accused of Illegally Harvesting Deer

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STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind.–An IMPD officer in Indianapolis has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with unlawfully taking a deer in northern Indiana.

Investigators say the officer, Aaron Mauk, admitted to harvesting three deer in 2025 without the required license.

The investigation into Mauk began on January 3. On March 3, 2026, the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Mauk for Unlawful Taking of a Deer, a Class B misdemeanor, and Providing False Information to a Check Station, a Class C misdemeanor. A summons was issued and mailed to Mauk.

“On March 18, 2026, upon learning of the charges, Chief Terry immediately placed Mauk on administrative duty pending a thorough review of the facts. At this time, he no longer has police powers,” said IMPD Public Affairs in a Friday news release.

Mauk has been with IMPD for 10 years and was most recently assigned to the Southeast District.

To harvest a deer means to successfully obtain it for food or sport.