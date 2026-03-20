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IU Student, Alum Killed While Walking in Florida

Police arrested Adan Negron‑Morris. Investigators say he struck the two near 73rd Street on Collins Avenue.

Published on March 20, 2026

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IU Students killed
Source: Miami Beach Police Department / Miami Beach Police Department

MIAMI BEACH, Fla –An Indiana University student and a recent graduate were killed in Florida after a driver hit them while they were crossing the street.

The victims were Sarisa Kongduang, who was enrolled at IU, and Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya, who finished his degree in 2024.

Police arrested Adan Negron‑Morris. Investigators say he struck the two near 73rd Street on Collins Avenue, kept driving for about a block, and then went into a Walgreens, where officers found him.

According to court documents, the car was speeding, had its headlights off, and went through two red lights. The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged.

Negron‑Morris told police he had taken the car without permission and said he was struggling with mental‑health issues. He also said he intended to harm himself by crashing the vehicle.

He is facing preliminary charges that include leaving the scene of a crash that caused death and vehicular homicide. Police are also checking whether he was involved in another hit‑and‑run nearby.

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