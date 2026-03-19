Listen Live
Close
Local

Braun Looks into Repeated Fires at Indiana State Prison

Some fires were started on purpose or by unattended equipment.

Published on March 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sen. Mike Braun
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

STATEWIDE –Governor Mike Braun says he wants to understand why fires keep happening at Indiana State Prison.

The prison has had electrical problems for years, including fires that killed Josh Devine in 2017 and Michael Smith in 2023. Investigators found slow responses, missing equipment, and outdated systems.

Braun is working with the Department of Correction to see what needs to change. In Devine’s case, officers took several minutes to respond, and when they arrived, they didn’t have a key or a fire extinguisher. There have been hundreds of other fires at the prison since then.

Smith’s family has sued the Department, saying staff didn’t protect him, with a trial set for December. Devine’s family settled a separate lawsuit for nearly $4 million.

Some fires were started on purpose or by unattended equipment, and others came from electrical problems. Braun says the goal is to identify the causes and prevent future incidents.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Braden Smith
Local  |  WISH-TV's Angela Moryan

WISH-TV: Braden Smith’s Family Reflects on Journey at Purdue

Sen. Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Looks into Repeated Fires at Indiana State Prison

Planned Parenthood sign
Local  |  Staff

Planned Parenthood to Close 2 Locations in Indianapolis

IMPD Mounted Patrol Headquarters
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Arrest Made After Shots Fired at Mounted Patrol Barn

MCL Restaurant & Bakery
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

MCL Restaurant & Bakery to Close on Indy’s East Side After 70 Years

University of Notre Dame
Local  |  John Herrick

Notre Dame to Offer Full Tuition for Families with Income Under $150,000

Sycamore Services
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sycamore Services Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

Springtime Cloudscape over Lush Green Field in Rural Indiana
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Springtime Warm-Up in Indiana Starts Now

Interstate Plan
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indianapolis Plans Transformative Redesign of Downtown Interstates

Dante Lyons
Local  |  Staff

Anderson Man Charged with Molesting 14-Year-Old Family Member

IMPD
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Teen Arrested in Rideshare Robbery Attempt

Indiana State Police symbol
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Dubois County Bank Robbery, Home Invasion Resolved After 25 Years

Rep. Rudy Yakym
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Yakym: Pay Uncertainty for Hoosier TSA Workers Must End

Child patient with IV line in hand sleep on hospital bed. Medical palliation healthcare concept
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Coalition Opposes FSSA Plan to Divert Drug Discount Savings

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close