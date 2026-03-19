Planned Parenthood to Close 2 Locations in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Planned Parenthood in Indianapolis is closing two locations next month.
The nonprofit announced on Wednesday that they will consolidate three locations into one at the Georgetown Health Center. The Midtown and Southside Indy clinics are both closing on Monday, April 6, due to funding cuts and rising costs.
Planned Parenthood said the change will allow for additional appointment availability for patients at the Georgetown location.
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