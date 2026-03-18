Yakym: Pay Uncertainty for Hoosier TSA Workers Must End

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym says the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown is hitting close to home in Indiana, where federal workers are still on the job without pay.

“The people who are protecting the homeland should never have to wonder if they’re getting a paycheck,” Yakym said. “These are real people and real Hoosiers with families. For them to be protecting our homeland, especially at our airports right now in Indiana, and not be receiving a paycheck is absolutely inexcusable.”

Yakym said the situation needs to be resolved quickly.

“This is not a game,” he said. “The TSA agents in the state of Indiana where I am from and serve shouldn’t have to wonder whether they’re getting a paycheck. There’s got to be a deal here.”

He also pointed to the pending confirmation of Markwayne Mullin to lead DHS, urging the Senate to act.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“He’s going to do a great job of keeping the border secure and the homeland safe,” Yakym said. “I’m calling on my colleagues and friends over there in the Senate to move quickly on his confirmation. We’re hearing this could come to a vote as early as later this week.”

Yakym also spoke in favor of the SAVE Act, which would require photo ID to vote nationwide, saying it mirrors what Indiana already does.

“This is a 90-10 issue,” Yakym added. “It’s one of the simple things here in the House we should just do. We’ve already passed it out of the House. The Senate needs to take it up and pass it.”

Yakym is also introducing a resolution to honor former Notre Dame Fighting Irish football coach Lou Holtz, who passed away last week and was laid to rest Monday.

“This is just another way to honor a national championship coach and make sure that his mark is left here in the House,” Yakym said. “It’s about trying to permanently place everything that he did in life into the national archives as part of the congressional record. I’ll be introducing it later today