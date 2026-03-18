Listen Live
Close
Local News

Castroneves, Sato to Return to Indy 500 This May

Four-time winner Helio Castroneves and two-time race champion Takuma Sato have been confirmed as entries for the 110th Indianapolis 500.

Published on March 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — Two multiple-time winners of the Indianapolis 500 will be back in Indy this May.

Helio Castroneves will again go for an unprecedented fifth Indy 500 win with Meyer Shank Racing in the No. 06. The team announced on Tuesday that Castroneves will pilot its third entry.

“The drive for five is still alive!” Castroneves said in a post on X. “We’re going to be ready for the Indy 500. Let’s get ready together.”

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Castroneves, 50, is one of four drivers with four victories in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” joining A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears. He won his most recent 500 in 2021.

The Brazilian will attempt to make his 26th Indy 500 start this May. He has also won four “500” poles.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing confirmed Japanese driver Takuma Sato will return to their lineup for this year’s race. The two-time “500” winner will drive the team’s No. 75.

“The moment the checkered flag fell at the 2025 Indy 500, our preparation for the 110th running had already begun,” Sato said.

Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, during
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Sato, 49, won the Indy 500 in 2017 and again in 2020. “Taku” could be making his 17th start in the world’s most prestigious race over Memorial Day weekend.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is set for Sunday, May 24, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Indy duplex fire
Local News  |  Staff

IFD Crews Respond to Fire at Near East Side Duplex

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Local News  |  Jarett Lewis

Castroneves, Sato to Return to Indy 500 This May

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 24 Indiana CFP National Championship Victory Celebration
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Cignetti to Drive Pace Car at 2026 Indy 500

Banks on Senate Floor
Local  |  John Herrick

Senator Banks on SAVE America Act: “How is This Even a Debate?”

Duke v Notre Dame
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Colts Sign Basketball Player Carson Towt, Plan to Convert Him To Tight End

Data Center Decatur Township
Local  |  WISH-TV

Commission Nears Decision on Decatur Township Data Center Proposal

Gloria Niedbalski
Local News  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Swatting Charge Leads to Resignation

Mike Braun on Redistricting
Local  |  John Herrick

Braun: $1 Billion Investment Aimed at Creating 100,000+ Jobs in Agricultural, Life Sciences

Shawn Akison
Local News  |  Jarett Lewis

Driver Enters Guilty Plea in Crash with New Prairie School Buses

The Indiana ICAC Task Force
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

3-Day Undercover Operation Nabs 11 Predators in Shelbyville

Weather
Weather  |  Ryan Hedrick

Light Snow in Indiana Before Midweek Warmup

Getty
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Henry County Faces $1.1M Insurance Bill After ‘Excessive’ Claims

DHS Shutdown, USA Airport Alerts.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy TSA Agents Hope DHS Shutdown Ends Soon

Franklin house fire
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Firefighter Hurt, Dog Killed in Franklin House Fire

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close