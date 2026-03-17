Driver Enters Guilty Plea in Crash with New Prairie School Buses

Shawn Akison (Source: LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department)

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — The driver involved in a crash last year with the New Prairie baseball team has entered a guilty plea.

Shawn Akison has pled guilty to causing catastrophic injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a Level 5 felony, and causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 4 felony. His plea agreement states that he will serve 12 years, with nine of those in prison.

According to court documents, Akison was driving a box truck for Elite Courier on State Road 2 when police said he refused to stop for them and ended up striking two minibuses carrying baseball players and coaches from New Prairie High School.

Seven players and two coaches were injured in the crash. One student was hospitalized for months with a brain injury.

Some of those who were injured in the crash said they plan to attend Akison’s sentencing, which is scheduled for April 29.