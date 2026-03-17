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2 Injured in Shooting at North Side Indy Apartment

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on Indy's north side that injured two people early Tuesday morning.

Published on March 17, 2026

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IMPD
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that injured two people on Indy’s north side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Flats Way at around 1:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

A second shooting victim arrived at IU Health Methodist Hospital. That person was reported to be in stable condition.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

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