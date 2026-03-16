Hoosier Native Goes Viral Following Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction’

Source: Age of Attraction / Netflix

FISHERS, Ind. — On her 38th birthday, Ashley Wottring received a text that most people would ignore as spam. It was a message from a friend she hadn’t seen in years, apologizing in advance: “Don’t hate me, but I sent your info to a casting director.”

Within seconds, the Fishers-based marketing consultant was pulled into the whirlwind of high-stakes reality TV. Wottring was cast in Netflix’s newest social experiment, Age of Attraction, a show hosted by The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Natalie Joy. The series challenges 40 singles, aged 22 to 60, to find love without ever revealing their age—until they commit to a “Promise Room.”

The Disconnect in Whistler

Filmed at the secluded Brew Creek Centre in Whistler, Canada, the experience was as isolating as it was beautiful. Wottring described a total digital detox that many viewers don’t see on screen.

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“They take your phones from you,” Wottring said. “You disconnect completely from the world and focus entirely on the experience. If you wanted to contact your people at home, you had to do it in front of others. It forces you to realize that people go through different phases of life at different ages.”

For Wottring, then 38 and now 39, the stakes were high. “I’m ready to settle down, get married, and have a family,” she said. “I really struggled with the age gap portion, trying to keep an open mind that just because I wasn’t ready for marriage at 30, didn’t mean someone else couldn’t be.”

The “Cut” Story and the Viral Reveal

Despite spending two weeks in the mountains and forming two “very strong” emotional connections, Wottring’s journey was largely edited out of the final cut. When the show premiered on March 11, she watched live with the rest of the world, only to find her story left on the cutting room floor.

But rather than fade into the background, Wottring took to TikTok to share her truth. She revealed a personal detail that she says heavily influenced her dating life: she is a virgin waiting for marriage.

The “random” post exploded. Within 48 hours, Wottring went from a local consultant to a national trending topic, featured on TMZ, US Weekly, and The Daily Mail.

“It’s not something I talked about for a long time outside my close circle of friends,” Wottring shared. “I wanted to share because I felt like there’s a lot of women—whether they are waiting or celibate—who feel alone in their late 30s. I wanted to help them realize they aren’t.”

Life After Reality TV

Back in Hamilton County, life has returned to a “new normal.” When she isn’t managing her brand, Fashionately Me, or helping local businesses with marketing, Wottring is a frequent face at Java House in Fishers or 1933 Lounge at The Yard.

She also continues to co-host the popular podcast with her best friend, , where they discuss the realities of aging, viral trends, fashion, and faith.

“I’ve learned to really appreciate what this stage of life gives you,” Wottring said. “For a limited time, I can pick up and travel anywhere. I can spend extra time with my family. Things can change so quickly, and God has a plan for us that we don’t always see.”

Connect with Ashley HERE