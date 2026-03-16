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IMPD: Man Shot at Longhorn Steakhouse in Castleton, Later Died

Published on March 15, 2026

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Shooting at Longhorn Steakhouse
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was shot in the lobby of a Longhorn Steakhouse in Castleton Sunday night. He later died at a hospital.

IMPD says they were called to the restaurant just before 9 pm. It’s on East 82nd Street near Castleton Square Mall. They found the man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital where he eventually died.

Police say they have detained three people after they tried to run away from the area. They believe the incident started with a fight between the victim and several other people in the lobby of the restaurant.

If you have any information, IMPD asks that you give them a call or call Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS).

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