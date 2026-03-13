1 in 3 Americans Cut Everyday Spending to Afford Health Care

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About one in three U.S. adults have reduced everyday spending in order to afford health care, according to a new survey from the West Health-Gallup Center on Healthcare in America.

Released on March 12, the survey found that more than 80 million Americans made at least one trade-off in their daily lives over the past year to cover medical expenses. The most common sacrifices included rationing prescriptions or not following prescribed medical guidance—known as non-adherence—and borrowing money.

Fifteen percent of respondents reported taking each of those steps. Others said they reduced spending on essentials such as food or household utilities.

Why It Matters

The findings add to growing evidence of the financial strain many Americans face as living costs rise.

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Health care affordability has become an increasing concern over the past year. Experts have warned that potential policy changes related to Obamacare and Medicaid could significantly affect both the health and finances of millions of Americans.

At the same time, everyday costs—particularly groceries and utilities—have continued to climb. Grocery prices are expected to rise further this year, adding to the financial pressure many households already face.

What to Know

The survey was conducted between June 9 and August 25, 2025, and included 19,535 adults ages 18 and older across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Not surprisingly, financial strain was most common among households earning less than $24,000 annually and among people without health insurance.

However, the burden was not limited to lower-income Americans. One-quarter of adults in households earning between $90,000 and $120,000 a year reported making trade-offs to pay for health care. Even among households earning $240,000 or more annually, 11 percent said they had to make similar adjustments.

Beyond rationing prescriptions or borrowing money, some Americans reported cutting back on basic needs. Eleven percent of respondents—about 28 million people—said they skipped meals to afford health care. The same percentage reported driving less to save money for medical expenses, while 9 percent, or roughly 23 million Americans, said they reduced their utility usage.

A previous West Health-Gallup survey found that nearly half of U.S. adults worry they will not be able to afford necessary health care in 2026. That level of concern is the highest recorded since the organizations began tracking the issue in 2021.

The financial pressure is also causing many Americans to delay major life decisions.

Another West Health-Gallup survey conducted at the end of 2025, which included just under 6,000 U.S. adults, found that 26 percent of respondents postponed surgical or medical treatment due to financial concerns. Additionally, 18 percent delayed changing jobs.

Fourteen percent said they put off buying a home, while 9 percent postponed retirement. Six percent reported delaying having or adopting a child.

Overall, the survey found that 78 percent of Americans have postponed at least one significant life decision in recent years.