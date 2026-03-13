Man Dies in Greensburg Crash with Semi

Source: WISH-TV

GREENSBURG, Ind. — A 69-year-old man died after being struck by a semi-truck at an intersection on State Road 3 in Greensburg.

The Greensburg Police Department said Denver Jones, of St. Paul, was hit around 4 p.m. Thursday at SR3 and Freeland Road. He was taken to Decatur County Memorial Hospital in critical condition, before being airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, where he died.

Police said the driver of the semi, Rex Hewitt, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Greensburg is located in Decatur County, about one hour southeast of downtown Indianapolis.