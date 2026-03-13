Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/13/26: VA MI Terror Attacks, Trump

Tony Katz: Virginian Michigan Terror attacks, New threat from Donald Trump, EVs lose money

Published on March 13, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

It’s terrorism. Old Dominion University – https://nypost.com/2026/03/12/us-news/isis-supporting-old-dominion-shooter-mohamed-jalloh-shouted-allahu-akbar-before-killing-rotc-instructor-fbi/

Trump: Watch what happens to these deranged cardboard scumbags today

More losses for EV auto makers

Old Dominion terror suspect had ties to ISIL

Soros backed DA blames the guns not the terrorist

Local News
Severe weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Nighttime Severe Weather Threat Across Indiana Sunday

IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IPS Plans for $7 Million Budget Reduction Next School Year

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Staff

Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Westfield

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

9 Inmates Charged in Connection to Death at Miami Correctional Facility

Man Found Dead in Jeep
Local  |  Staff

Man Found Dead Inside Jeep

A person holds a glowing green house icon with a percentage symbol above a laptop, symbolizing online mortgage or real estate financing.
Local  |  John Herrick

The State of the Indiana Housing Market

General view of Purdue Boilermakers campus
Local  |  Staff

Police: Person Found Dead on Purdue’s Campus

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Senator Banks Introduces Bill on Youth Suicide Prevention

statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s 2026 Legislative Wrap-Up

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Breezy Hoosier Friday, Storm Risk Sunday

Handcuffed Prisoner
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Wife Claims Misconduct and Abuse at IDOC Facility

IU Men's Basketball
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Reflect on Season, Discuss The Future As They Await Selection Sunday

Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Backs Turning Point USA Student Groups in Schools

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Starts New Party in Run for Secretary of State

