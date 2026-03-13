Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/13/26: VA MI Terror Attacks, Trump
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
It’s terrorism. Old Dominion University – https://nypost.com/2026/03/12/us-news/isis-supporting-old-dominion-shooter-mohamed-jalloh-shouted-allahu-akbar-before-killing-rotc-instructor-fbi/
Trump: Watch what happens to these deranged cardboard scumbags today
More losses for EV auto makers
Old Dominion terror suspect had ties to ISIL
Soros backed DA blames the guns not the terrorist
More from WIBC 93.1 FM