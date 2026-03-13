Four U.S. Airmen Killed in KC‑135 Crash in Iraq

Source: Barry Iverson / Getty

TAMPA, Fla — Four U.S. airmen were killed when a KC‑135 refueling plane crashed in Iraq during a mission Thursday, U.S. Central Command said.

The tanker was one of two aircraft involved in the operation, and the second plane was able to land safely. Officials say the crash happened in friendly airspace and wasn’t caused by hostile fire or friendly fire, though the exact cause is still under investigation.

The KC‑135 had six crew members on board. The military is withholding their names until families are notified.

An Iran‑backed militia in Iraq later claimed responsibility, but U.S. officials have not confirmed any link between the group’s statement and the crash.