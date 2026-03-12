Report: Millions Spent on Lobster, Steak and Crab Under Hegseth

Source: OCTAVIO JONES / Getty

Months before the United States and Israel entered into war with Iran, the Department of Defense under Pete Hegseth reportedly carried out a massive spending surge that included millions of dollars for steak, salmon, lobster, furniture and other items.

In September 2025 alone, the Pentagon distributed $93.4 billion in grants and contracts, according to government spending watchdog Open The Books. During just the final five working days of the month, the Department of Defense accounted for $50.1 billion of that total. The watchdog noted that only nine countries worldwide spend that much on their military across an entire year.

The spending push may have been driven by the approaching end of the federal government’s fiscal year on Sept. 30. As Open The Books explained, any funds left unused would have been forfeited, and future budgets could be reduced under “use-it-or-lose-it” funding rules.

The military has historically concentrated its furniture purchases toward the end of the fiscal year. According to Open The Books, the Pentagon spends an average of $38.8 million on furniture during months outside of September. Since 2008, however, the average September furniture spending jumps to $257.6 million.

In September 2025, the Department of Defense spent $225.6 million on furniture. The purchases included $12,540 for fruit basket stands and $60,719 on chairs from Herman Miller, with one chair priced at $1,800.

The spending extended far beyond furniture. According to Open The Books, the military spent $2 million on Alaskan king crab, $15.1 million on ribeye steak, $1 million on salmon, $124,000 on ice cream machines, $26,000 on sushi preparation tables and $139,224 on 272 orders of donuts.

Seafood purchases were also notable throughout the year. In 2025, the Pentagon spent more than $7.4 million on lobster tail in March, May, June and October, according to the watchdog. That level of spending had only occurred once before in military history — in October 2024. In September 2025 alone, lobster tail purchases totaled $6.9 million.

Other unusual purchases included $98,329 for a grand piano from Steinway & Sons for the home of the Air Force chief of staff, $26,000 for a violin and $21,750 for a custom-made flute from a luxury Japanese brand. The Pentagon also spent $111,497 on footrests.