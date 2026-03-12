Listen Live
Close
Politics

Report: Millions Spent on Lobster, Steak and Crab Under Hegseth

A watchdog report details a late fiscal year spending surge on food and furniture.

Published on March 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-IRAN-ISRAEL-WAR
Source: OCTAVIO JONES / Getty

Months before the United States and Israel entered into war with Iran, the Department of Defense under Pete Hegseth reportedly carried out a massive spending surge that included millions of dollars for steak, salmon, lobster, furniture and other items.

In September 2025 alone, the Pentagon distributed $93.4 billion in grants and contracts, according to government spending watchdog Open The Books. During just the final five working days of the month, the Department of Defense accounted for $50.1 billion of that total. The watchdog noted that only nine countries worldwide spend that much on their military across an entire year.

The spending push may have been driven by the approaching end of the federal government’s fiscal year on Sept. 30. As Open The Books explained, any funds left unused would have been forfeited, and future budgets could be reduced under “use-it-or-lose-it” funding rules.

The military has historically concentrated its furniture purchases toward the end of the fiscal year. According to Open The Books, the Pentagon spends an average of $38.8 million on furniture during months outside of September. Since 2008, however, the average September furniture spending jumps to $257.6 million.

In September 2025, the Department of Defense spent $225.6 million on furniture. The purchases included $12,540 for fruit basket stands and $60,719 on chairs from Herman Miller, with one chair priced at $1,800.

The spending extended far beyond furniture. According to Open The Books, the military spent $2 million on Alaskan king crab, $15.1 million on ribeye steak, $1 million on salmon, $124,000 on ice cream machines, $26,000 on sushi preparation tables and $139,224 on 272 orders of donuts.

Seafood purchases were also notable throughout the year. In 2025, the Pentagon spent more than $7.4 million on lobster tail in March, May, June and October, according to the watchdog. That level of spending had only occurred once before in military history — in October 2024. In September 2025 alone, lobster tail purchases totaled $6.9 million.

Other unusual purchases included $98,329 for a grand piano from Steinway & Sons for the home of the Air Force chief of staff, $26,000 for a violin and $21,750 for a custom-made flute from a luxury Japanese brand. The Pentagon also spent $111,497 on footrests.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
A person holds a glowing green house icon with a percentage symbol above a laptop, symbolizing online mortgage or real estate financing.
Local  |  John Herrick

The State of the Indiana Housing Market

General view of Purdue Boilermakers campus
Local  |  Staff

Police: Person Found Dead on Purdue’s Campus

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Senator Banks Introduces Bill on Youth Suicide Prevention

statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s 2026 Legislative Wrap-Up

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Breezy Hoosier Friday, Storm Risk Sunday

Handcuffed Prisoner
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Wife Claims Misconduct and Abuse at IDOC Facility

IU Men's Basketball
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Reflect on Season, Discuss The Future As They Await Selection Sunday

Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Backs Turning Point USA Student Groups in Schools

Greg Ballard
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Ballard Starts New Party in Run for Secretary of State

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Coroner Calls ICE Detainee’s Death ‘Natural’

Caio Collett
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

First Batch of Indy 500 Blue Envelopes Sent out

Northwestern v Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Northwestern Dominates Second Half, Beats Hoosiers in Big Ten Tourney

Tornado Rips Through Lake Village
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Updates on Tornado That Ripped Through Newton County

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Arcadia Man Sentenced in 1992 Murder of Tony Bledsoe

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close