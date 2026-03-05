Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/5/26: Iran, SCOTUS 9-0, Kristi Noem
We still don’t have Nancy Guthrie
And still no arrests for the swatting of Indiana officials
Iran’s ability to respond is dropping precipitously
The left wants to weaken the US and the President
Trump: Friendly takeover of Cuba
Power outages across Cuba – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/cuba-in-blackout-as-us-pressure-intensifies/
A 9-0 decision for Trump. Written by Ketanji Brown Jackson. Amazing – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/justice-jackson-authors-unanimous-scotus-opinion-handing-trump-immigration-win
Republican Thom Tillis lays into Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem just revealed that the Biden Admin was PAYING child traffickers to sponsor minors coming across the border