Hoosiers Dominate Minnesota on Senior Night 77-47

Hoosiers Dominate Minnesota on Senior Night 77-47, Alexis Scores 23

Published on March 4, 2026

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 04 Minnesota at Indiana
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–On a night where the Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team (18-12, 9-10 in the Big Ten) badly needed a win to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive, they got it by dominating the Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-16, 7-12 in the Big Ten) 77-47 on Senior Night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

The Gophers led 2-0 in the opening minute, but that was the only time they led. After trailing by as many as 14 in the first half, Minnesota cut the lead down to four before the Hoosiers boosted it up to 15 by halftime (43-28). Then they outscored the Gophers in the second half 34-19.

Hoosier forward Sam Alexis set the tone in the first half when he scored 17 of his 23 total points. He also finished with nine rebounds and made nine of his 11 shots from the field. Lamar Wilkerson finished with 16 points for Indiana while Tucker DeVries scored 13 and Nick Dorn had 11.

Minnesota only played seven players and five of them scored. Cade Tyson led the way with 21.

Indiana shot 57% from the field and Minnesota only made 32% of their shots including being just 24% from three-point range. Indiana made 10 of their 24 three-pointers (42%).

The Gophers beat Indiana in December 73-64. They outrebounded the Hoosiers 40-25 in that contest, but on Wednesday night, the Hoosiers outrebounded Minnesota 37-24.

All six of Indiana’s seniors were honored before the game with a highlight montage and each of the players thanked Indiana University for allowing them to play there. Those six were Alexis, Wilkerson, DeVries, Reed Bailey, Tayton Conerway, and Conor Enright.

This was the final regular season home game for Indiana. They are on the road against Ohio State for the regular season finale before the Big Ten Tournament begins. Ohio State routed Penn State Wednesday night 94-62. They are 19-11 overall and 11-8 in the Big Ten.

Tipoff between Indiana and Ohio State is at 5:30 pm on Saturday. Pregame coverage begins at 4:30 pm on 93.1 WIBC.

