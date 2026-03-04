Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/4/26: Iran, TX Primaries, L James
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Chinese state-run media promotes anti-Iran War protests organized by CCP-linked Singham Network
Jasmine Crockett out!
Talarico in
Paxton – Cornyn runoff
Dan Crenshaw out
Al Green in runoff
Letitia James abuses children
Illegal alien in Virginia stabs 41 year old mother to death
Greg Ballard running for Indiana Secretary of State.
