NWS: Snow Possible on Sunday, Then Rain, Followed by Warmer Temps

National Weather Service Indianapolis

STATEWIDE — The month of March in Indiana will begin with chances for snow.

The National Weather Service said light but measurable snow is possible Sunday night into Monday. Meteorologist Alexander McGinnis said most areas will receive less than an inch after a cold front reaches Indiana starting Saturday evening.

“We expect there’ll be light snow here and there, especially in areas south and west of Bloomington,” said McGinnis.

That snow could impact the Monday morning commute. McGinnis said the light snow may leave a thin, slushy coating in spots south of I-70.

“There may be a few inches south of Indianapolis early Monday,” he added.

The snow should then transition to rain. Early Monday, temperatures will be towards the low 20’s around Indianapolis and in spots like Lafayette and Kokomo, but will shoot back up after that.

“Temperatures will rebound up to around 40 in the middle of the day,” McGinnis said. “On Tuesday, we’re expecting the 50’s across the region, and Wednesday, upper 50s and low 60’s.”

McGinnis also expects the snow to melt on Monday. The NWS said a warmer, wetter pattern is likely for March, increasing the risk of flooding in Indiana.