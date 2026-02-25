Listen Live
Houchin Pushes to Close CDL Loopholes After Crashes

Published on February 25, 2026

Republican House Members Attend Party Conference Meeting
Source: Al Drago / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers worked against a key deadline Tuesday, advancing bills before time ran out in the legislative session.

One of those measures focused on commercial driver’s licenses following two deadly crashes that renewed debate over trucking regulations in the state.

The Senate approved a bill that would revoke commercial licenses from drivers who are in the country illegally and require new applicants to demonstrate English proficiency. Supporters say the proposal is aimed at improving public safety and ensuring consistent standards.

Sen. Michael Crider said the bill would also help streamline operations at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin said she has been engaged on the issue for years. Speaking to Tony Katz and the Morning News,” Houchin criticized what she described as loopholes that allow illegal immigrants to obtain commercial licenses.

“We’ve been engaged in this issue, but we’ve actually been fighting it since we were in the state house,” Houchin said. “We had Republicans in the state house that wanted to grant driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants back when I was in the state Senate, which we fought and successfully killed in the transportation committee. There have been pieces of legislation that have been heard and brought up by Republicans to grant licenses. This has been an issue in Indiana for years.”

Houchin said she believes the current system creates disparities.

“I went through this when my own daughter was getting her driver’s license, and it was easier for an illegal immigrant to get a driver’s license than it was for my American teenager,” she said. “It’s harder for a military veteran with a military CDL to get a CDL as a civilian than it is for an illegal immigrant to get a CDL and transfer it to Indiana. We’ve got to crack down on this. It is simply not safe. They’re driving these massive trucks that are killing American citizens in these horrific accidents.”

Houchin also criticized Democrats over immigration policy.

“It’s unbelievable yet again that the Democrats are choosing illegal immigrants over American citizens again and again,” she said. “I hope that the American people will realize that the Democratic Party is not the party of America first — it’s not even American citizens first. It’s illegal immigrant first.”

Lawmakers are expected to continue moving priority legislation as session deadlines approach.

