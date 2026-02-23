Listen Live
Kokomo Council to Vote on 750-Acre Industrial Annexation

Published on February 23, 2026

Corn Stalks in a Field with a Sun Flare
Marcia Straub

STORY TAKEN FROM NEWS GATHERING PARTNERS WISH-TV

KOKOMO, Ind. — The landscape of Howard County could be on the verge of a major industrial shift as the Kokomo Common Council prepares to vote on a massive “super voluntary” annexation of nearly 750 acres.

While the city characterizes the move as a proactive step toward economic growth, some local residents are sounding the alarm over a lack of specific details regarding what—or who—is moving in next door.

The annexation request is unique because it is entirely voluntary; every landowner involved has requested to be brought into city limits. The list of petitioners includes:

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC)
Samsung SDI
Whitmore & Blackwell (a developer acquiring over 400 acres)

The primary objective is to rezone approximately 650 acres of current Howard County farmland into industrial zones. According to Paul Wyman, a realtor representing the petitioners, the goal is to create a “shovel-ready” site to attract high-value industrial projects to the region.

Notably, despite their involvement, it remains unclear if Samsung SDI has specific plans for their portion of the land.

Resident Pushback: “We’re Scared for What’s to Come”

The “build it and they will come” approach isn’t sitting well with everyone. Neighbors have expressed frustration over what they describe as a “lack of transparency” regarding the eventual end-use of the property.

“We’re angry because of the minimal information given out,” said Howard County resident Allie Pond. “We’re scared for what’s to come.”

Pond and other locals have specifically voiced concerns that the site could eventually house data centers, which often bring significant infrastructure demands but relatively few long-term jobs compared to manufacturing.

City Response and Next Steps
Kokomo’s Corporate Counsel T.J. Rethlake emphasized that no “end-users” have been identified or approved yet. Rethlake noted that even if the annexation and rezoning are successful, any future tenant would still have to go through a formal development plan approval process with the Plan Commission.

Upcoming Public Meetings:
Monday, February 23 at 6p.m. | Public Hearing on Annexation | Kokomo City Hall |
Monday, March 9 | First Reading: Rezoning Ordinance | Kokomo City Hall |

