Celebrate Lunar New Year at IPL Central Library event!

Get ready to kick off the Year of the Horse with vibrant performances, cultural fun and community spirit at the Lunar New Year Festival on Saturday, March 7, 12–4 p.m. at IPL Central Library.

Published on February 17, 2026

Year of Horse Symbol
Source: Getty

Celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Horse at IPL Central Library

INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready to kick off the Year of the Horse with vibrant performances, cultural fun and community spirit at the Lunar New Year Festival on Saturday, March 7, 12–4 p.m. at IPL Central Library — a free event open to all.

Hosted by the Indiana Association of Chinese Americans (IACA) in partnership with Indianapolis Chinese Performing Arts, the festival invites visitors to enjoy a dazzling lineup of stage performances including a traditional Chinese-American style lion dance, stirring Chinese orchestra music, a calming Tai Chi exercise presentation, and more. After the shows, attendees can explore interactive cultural vendor booths that offer hands‑on activities celebrating Lunar New Year traditions.

The Indianapolis Association of Chinese Americans, founded in 1973, is one of the region’s longest‑standing cultural organizations. Its mission is to cultivate understanding and appreciation of Chinese and American cultural heritage, enrich the broader community, and foster constructive citizenship among Chinese Americans in Indiana.

This year’s festival comes as communities worldwide recognize 2026 as the Year of the Horse — specifically the Year of the Fire Horse, a rare combination in the lunar calendar that occurs once every 60 years. In Chinese tradition, the Horse symbolizes strength, endurance, independence, and forward momentum, while the fire element adds energy, ambition and dynamic change to the mix.

Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival, marks the beginning of the lunar calendar year and is celebrated across East and Southeast Asia with family gatherings, festive parades, red decorations for luck, traditional music and dance. The festival season continues for several weeks, culminating with the Lantern Festival.

Whether you’re there for the lion dance or to try a Tai Chi move yourself, the Central Library celebration offers a lively way to experience rich cultural traditions and welcome a new year of possibility and community.

