IndyCar Announces Multi-Year Extension with Engine Partners

Published on February 12, 2026

Source: Indycar

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–IndyCar has secured a multiyear commitment from Honda and Chevrolet, who will be heavily involved in developing the engine and competition rules for the new NTT IndyCar Series car set to debut in 2028.

The agreements with both OEMs will begin in 2027 and extend for several years, with Chevrolet continuing its participation in the series and Honda maintaining its longstanding involvement since 1994.

Leaders say this announcement marks a significant milestone for IndyCar, with Chevrolet and Honda expressing their dedication to the sport and commitment to building on the positive momentum generated in 2025.

“Chevrolet has enjoyed a long, successful relationship with INDYCAR as an engine manufacturer, and this extension paves the way for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to continue to grow and for us to further maximize technology transfer from race to road,” General Motors President Mark Reuss said. “The addition of a charter allows Chevrolet to join with other stakeholders to continue to make the series even stronger. INDYCAR produces consistently exciting racing on road and street courses as well as ovals, and we look forward to building on our INDYCAR legacy and put on a great show for our loyal Chevrolet fans.”

Honda Racing Corporation USA President David Salters echoed a similar sentiment.

“This long-standing commitment strengthens our ability to allow us to further develop our people and technology at the pinnacle of open-wheel racing in North America. The partnership between INDYCAR and FOX continues to grow, bringing outstanding race coverage and elevating the experience for fans everywhere. The future of INDYCAR looks incredibly bright, and we at Honda are honored to play a critical role in its continued success,” said Salters.

The 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season kicks off on March 1 in St. Petersburg.

