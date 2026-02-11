Listen Live
Close
Local

2 Injured in Crash Involving Stolen Car on Indy’s North Side

IMPD said two people were injured when the stolen car they were in crashed on the north side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

Published on February 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMPD
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis on Tuesday night after an IMPD officer ran a license plate on a stolen vehicle.

IMPD officers first noticed the vehicle near the intersection of Binford Boulevard and Allisonville Road just before 10 p.m. After finding out that the vehicle was stolen, police followed until it got to the intersection of East 38th Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

When police tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle sped off. IMPD policy states that officers will follow but will not chase people driving stolen vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle ended up crashing near the intersection of 38th Street and Park Avenue. IMPD said two men were inside the vehicle and were both apprehended. At least one of them was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

“There is no reason to flee,” IMPD Night Watch Lieutenant Greg Scott said Tuesday night. “You just put a felony on you for no reason.”

Officer Scott said the vehicle was reported stolen towards the end of December.

Police have not released the names or ages of those who were injured in the crash.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Alex Hall Claims Silver in Slopestyle Skiing at 2026 Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ben Ogden Breaks Team USA’s 50-Year Medal Drought In Cross-Country Skiing

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jackie Wiles And Paula Moltzan Win Bronze In Women’s Alpine Skiing Team Combined

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Indiana BMV specialty license plate
Local  |  Staff

BMV Announces Specialty License Plate for Amateur Radio Operators

Drug Overdose
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Six Hospitalized in Indy Overdose

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

2 Injured in Crash Involving Stolen Car on Indy’s North Side

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House GOP Rejects Police Liability Shield in Immigration Bill

Human Trafficking
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Fifth Arrest Made in Indianapolis Sex Trafficking Investigation

IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

2 Injured in Shootings Near Northeast Indy Apartment Complex

Gov. Braun Calls for Tougher Controls on Social Media
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Seeks Tighter Social Media Rules as Child Exploitation Tips Surge

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Federal Charges Filed Against Suspect in Death of Hailey Buzbee

AUTO: JUN 19 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Dallara, Dixon to be Inducted Into IMS Hall of Fame

Million Meal Movement
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Million Meal Marathon Aims to Pack 1 Million Meals in One Day

Transgender pride flags
Local  |  Staff

Indiana BMV Ends Gender Marker Changes on State IDs

Cameron Love Arrested
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Illinois Man Convicted for Burger King Armed Robbery in Indy

Aidan Borowicz
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Man Stationed at Fort Bragg Arrested for Child Exploitation

Ahkil
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Files Civil Rights Suit Against Schools Over Medical Neglect

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close