USA Advances To First-Ever Gold Medal Game In Mixed Doubles Curling

In a historic moment for Team USA, the mixed doubles curling team (Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin) secured their first-ever spot in the gold medal game with a thrilling victory over Italy.

The semifinal match was a nail-biter, with the United States pulling off a clutch two-point end in the eighth to seal a 9-8 win.

Italy had previously defeated the U.S. in the round-robin stage, making this victory even sweeter for the Americans.

The win guarantees at least a silver medal for Team USA, marking their best finish in the event’s history.

The United States will now face Sweden in the gold medal game, scheduled for Tuesday, February 9, at 12:05 p.m. ET.

This monumental achievement highlights the growing strength of American curling on the international stage.

