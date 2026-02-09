Team USA's Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figur...
Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event
Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event
Team USA triumphed in the figure skating team event at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, securing their second consecutive gold medal in a nail-biting finish.
The competition came down to the final skate, with Ilia Malinin, known as the “quad god,” delivering a strong performance despite a stumble.
His score of 200.03 edged out Japan’s Shun Sato, clinching victory for the U.S. by a single point.
The team, featuring stars like Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Madison Chock, and Evan Bates, showcased exceptional talent across all disciplines.
Chock and Bates, reigning world champions in ice dance, earned maximum points, while pairs skaters Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea delivered a season-best performance.
This victory was particularly meaningful after the team missed a medal ceremony in Beijing 2022 due to a doping investigation.
With this win, Team USA reaffirms its dominance in figure skating and sets the stage for more success in the individual events.
Take a look at all of the team’s performances below.
RELATED | 2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker
Women’s Short Program
Alysa Liu: Scored 9 points, finishing second behind Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto. Minor deductions were made for a scratchy landing on her double axel.
Ice Dance Rhythm Dance
Madison Chock and Evan Bates: Delivered a stellar performance to Lenny Kravitz, earning the maximum 10 points for Team USA.
Men’s Short Program
Ilia Malinin: Scored 9 points, finishing second behind Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama. He opted not to perform his signature quad axel and received deductions for an incomplete quad lutz.
Ice Dance Free Dance
Madison Chock and Evan Bates: Once again earned the maximum 10 points with a strong performance, maintaining their dominance in ice dance.
Pairs Free Skate
Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea: Achieved a season’s best score, finishing fourth and earning 7 points, which helped keep the U.S. in the lead.
Women’s Free Skate
Amber Glenn (substituted for Alysa Liu): Finished third, earning 8 points. Despite some uncharacteristic errors, her performance kept the U.S. competitive.
Men’s Free Skate
Ilia Malinin: Delivered a high-pressure performance, scoring 200.03 points and earning 10 points. His skate secured the gold medal for Team USA, narrowly beating Japan by one point.
Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event was originally published on 1075thefan.com