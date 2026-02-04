Listen Live
Close
Local

3 Killed, Others Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Jay County

The Indiana State Police is investigating a head-on collision from Tuesday involving a semi and a van where three people were killed and multiple others suffered life-threatening injuries.

Published on February 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The current image has no alternative text. The file name is: indiana_state_police_logo_0.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&crop=0,0,100,768px

JAY COUNTY, Ind. — Three people were killed and several others were injured in a head-on crash involving a semi in northeast Indiana.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, just before 4 p.m., near State Road 67 and Country Road 550 East in Jay County.

According to the Indiana State Police, a semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on State Road 67 near County Road 550 East and failed to stop for a slowed semi tractor-trailer. The eastbound semi then swerved into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a full-size van.

The crash resulted in the deaths of three people and serious or life-threatening injuries to multiple others.

The Indiana State Police is assisting the Jay County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and the Jay County Coroner will confirm the identities of the victims.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

TOPSHOT-CHINA-POLITICS
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Was There A Coup In China?

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-29-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

Kegan Kline mugshot
Local News  |  Donnie Burgess

News Media Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom for Kline’s Sentencing

Photo Illustrations - Stock Pictures
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Kyndal Inskeep from Fishers, IN, competes in American Idol

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close