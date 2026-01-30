Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

LOS ANGELES–Actress Catherine O’Hara has died at the age of 71.

Those close to her say she was dealing with an illness. She died at her home in Los Angeles.

O’Hara is known for her role as the mother of Kevin in the first two “Home Alone.” She won an Emmy for her role in “Schitt’s Creek” in 2020.

In 2025, O’Hara had a main role in the Apple TV+ satirical comedy series The Studio. She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. She guest-starred as Gail Lynden in the second season of the HBO post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us.

She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, sons Matthew and Luke, and siblings Michael O’Hara, Mary Margaret O’Hara, Maureen Jolley, Marcus O‘Hara, Tom O’Hara and Patricia Wallice.