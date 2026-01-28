Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/28/26: Tony Katz: Cold, Pretti, Kermit

Tony Katz: It's Cold, Pretti, Kermit the Frog, The Bears, JD Vance

Published on January 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

It’s cold outside!

Pretti, the broken rib, and the proof (once again!) that if you just give it a little time the truth always makes it way to contradicting the Left’s instant narrative – https://pjmedia.com/catherinesalgado/2026/01/27/alex-pretti-committed-previous-assault-on-officers-before-deadly-attack-n4948803

Ilhan Omar attack

Kermit singing Creep per chatroom

Indiana pushing legislation to get the Bears

Absent from JD Vance’s Holocaust Remembrance Day post: any mention of Jews

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays for both 1-25 and 1-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-27-26

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-26-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Blythe Potter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana SOS Race: Potter Targets Bayh Over Trump-Linked Funding

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close