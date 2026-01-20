20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football...
20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions
20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions
The Indiana Hoosiers have done the unthinkable.
Once the losingest program in FBS history, they now stand atop the college football world as national champions. Their 27-21 victory over Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship capped off a perfect 16-0 season, a feat not seen since 1894.
This wasn’t just a championship… it was a testament to grit, determination, and the power of unity.
Led by Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers defied all odds.
From Mendoza’s jaw-dropping fourth-quarter touchdown run to a defense that made game-saving plays, every moment of this season was built on resilience and belief.
Indiana’s journey wasn’t just about football; it was about rewriting history and proving that anything is possible with heart and teamwork.
To celebrate this remarkable story, take a look below at 20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions.
20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions was originally published on 1075thefan.com