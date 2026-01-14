Ford Announces Run for Spartz’s Seat in U.S. House

INDIANAPOLIS — Democratic state senator J.D. Ford is running for the U.S. House.

On Wednesday, Ford announced he would be filing the paperwork at the Statehouse to officially start his campaign for the seat in Indiana’s 5th District, currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz.

State Sen. J.D. Ford (photo provided)

“I’m running for Congress because my service to Hoosiers doesn’t stop at the Statehouse,” Ford said in a video posted to social media. “I want to bring Indiana’s hard work and community values to our nation’s capital.”

Indiana’s 5th Congressional District covers all of Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Madison, and Tipton counties, and most of Howard County.

Ford currently represents Indiana Senate District 29, which is made up of Carmel, Indianapolis, and Zionsville. He was first elected to the Indiana General Assembly in 2018 and was reelected in 2022.

In his video, Ford said too many decisions made in Washington are made by those who are more concerned about power than helping the American people.

“This campaign is about making America affordable again, about fighting for middle America, and about building a government that works for the people who keep Indiana running,” said Ford.

Records from the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office show that Scott A. King is on the Republican ticket with Spartz, while Todd Shelton has also filed for the office as a Democrat.

The filing deadline for candidates is Feb. 6, with the primary election on May 5.