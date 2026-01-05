Listen Live
Colts Confirm Ballard, Steichen Will Return in 2026

Published on January 5, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts have decided to retain head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard for the 2026 season despite not making the playoffs this year.

The team finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs after starting the season 8-2. Quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury, leading the Colts to sign Philip Rivers, who started in several losses.

Rookie Riley Leonard completed 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his first start, but the Colts will miss the playoffs while division rivals Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars advance.

