Indiana Named First ‘State of the Year’

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has earned national recognition as the first-ever “State of the Year,” the Washington Post Editorial Board said, citing policies and decisions it called worthy of emulation in 2025.

The Post highlighted Indiana’s redistricting fight, where 21 Republican senators resisted months of pressure from the Trump White House and Gov. Mike Braun to redraw congressional maps, a move the board says could influence other states.

Indiana’s policy changes also drew notice. A broad overhaul of property-tax formulas is expected to lower bills for about two-thirds of homeowners next year. The state cut overall spending while increasing education funding.

Lawmakers also removed income limits on scholarships, allowing more students access to private-school aid, and eased zoning rules to make it simpler to open charter schools.

New Hampshire and California were runners-up. New Hampshire eased housing pressures and expanded education savings accounts. California got credit for housing and infrastructure but was criticized for mid-decade redistricting.

The editorial concluded with a challenge to other states, saying the “competition is wide open” for 2026’s State of the Year.