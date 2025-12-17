Sheriff Forestal Launches 2026 Senate Run

Source: WISH-TV / other

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal says he is ready for a new challenge and that challenge is at the Statehouse.

Forestal announced he will run for Indiana Senate District 31 in the 2026 election. The district includes Fishers and parts of northeast Marion County. The seat became available after Republican Kyle Walker said earlier this month that he will not seek reelection.

Walker has represented the district since 2020 and did not give a reason for stepping aside. His announcement came weeks after he publicly opposed his party’s push to redraw congressional districts. He was one of several Republican senators who voted against that plan.

Forestal, a Democrat, says he plans to keep serving as Marion County sheriff while he campaigns. He was first elected sheriff in 2019 and cannot seek another term because of term limits.

He began his law enforcement career in Marion County in 1977 and later served as U.S. Marshal for Indiana’s Southern District, overseeing federal law enforcement across much of the state.

In a statement announcing his candidacy, Forestal said his focus would be on public safety and helping families deal with rising costs, including utilities, health care, and groceries.

The Marion County sheriff’s race will also be on the ballot next year. So far, two candidates have announced plans to run. Kelvis Williams, a longtime law enforcement officer, is running as a Democrat. Gregory Patrick, a captain who has worked at the sheriff’s office since 2005, has also entered the race.