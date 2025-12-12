Woman in Bloomington Arrested on Her Birthday After Calling in Threat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police say a Bloomington woman spent her birthday in jail after calling in a threat to blow up a dispatch center.

The Bloomington Police Department said their Records Division got a call on Wednesday at 1 p.m. from a woman saying she planned on shooting an explosive device at the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch Center. The woman hung up without identifying herself but called back soon after, insisting that the dispatch center be evacuated.

The phone number that called in was tracked back to Star L. Bragg. Later the same day, police found Bragg at a home on the northwest side of Bloomington and took her into custody.

According to Bloomington police, Bragg made the call and was arrested the same day as her 49th birthday. She’s been charged with one felony count of intimidation.

Bragg has an initial hearing on Friday.