Listen Live
Close
Local

Police Chase Leads to Injured Officer, Damaged Squad Cars

Henry County Police Chase Leads to Injured Officer, Damaged Squad Cars

Police in New Castle said an officer was injured and two squad cars were hit after three people robbed a sporting goods store on Tuesday.

Published on December 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A robbery and police chase in Henry County resulted in one injured officer, two damaged squad cars, and three people in custody.

Officers with the New Castle Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at a Hibbett Sports at around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the store, they learned that the suspects took off in a burgundy Honda CR-V.

When police located the CR-V and tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver sped off and led officers on a chase heading south on State Road 3.

While in pursuit of the vehicle, other officers deployed stop sticks at an intersection along State Road 3 with Riley Road and County Road 300 South. The CR-V hit the stop sticks then ended up driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the road.

As the driver continued down State Road 3, the vehicle lost a tire and the car ended up in a grassy area off the road. The driver, identified by police as Deon Edmonds, got out of the vehicle and tried running away from police, but was quickly apprehended.

NCPD then said a woman in the CRV named Lareta Hardimn got into the driver’s seat and started driving on the southbound side of State Road 3, but she ended up crashing later into two squad cars. She was taken into custody after officers boxed her in.

The other man arrested is Michael Hudson.

Deon Edmonds’ charges:

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle — a Level 5 Felony
Resisting law enforcement that caused injuries — a Level 6 Felony
Theft — a Level 6 Felony
Vehicle theft — a Level 6 Felony
Reckless driving — a misdemeanor
Driving while suspended — a misdemeanor
Obstruction of justice — a Level 6 Felony
Violent felon in possession of a firearm — a Level 5 Felony

Lareta Hardimn’s charges:

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle — a Level 5 Felony
Resisting law enforcement that caused injuries — a Level 6 Felony
Theft — a Level 6 Felony
Vehicle theft — a Level 6 Felony
Reckless driving — a misdemeanor

Michael Hudson’s charges:

Resisting law enforcement — a Level 6 Felony
Theft — a Level 6 Felony

New Castle Police also said that one of its officers was injured when they deployed the stop sticks. They were trying to get out of the way of the vehicle when it came by during the pursuit.

The area of State Road 3 and County Road 500 South was closed for about two hours while police conducted their initial investigation.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close