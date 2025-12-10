Henry County Police Chase Leads to Injured Officer, Damaged Squad Cars

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A robbery and police chase in Henry County resulted in one injured officer, two damaged squad cars, and three people in custody.

Officers with the New Castle Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at a Hibbett Sports at around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the store, they learned that the suspects took off in a burgundy Honda CR-V.

When police located the CR-V and tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver sped off and led officers on a chase heading south on State Road 3.

While in pursuit of the vehicle, other officers deployed stop sticks at an intersection along State Road 3 with Riley Road and County Road 300 South. The CR-V hit the stop sticks then ended up driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the road.

As the driver continued down State Road 3, the vehicle lost a tire and the car ended up in a grassy area off the road. The driver, identified by police as Deon Edmonds, got out of the vehicle and tried running away from police, but was quickly apprehended.

NCPD then said a woman in the CRV named Lareta Hardimn got into the driver’s seat and started driving on the southbound side of State Road 3, but she ended up crashing later into two squad cars. She was taken into custody after officers boxed her in.

The other man arrested is Michael Hudson.

Deon Edmonds’ charges:

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle — a Level 5 Felony

Resisting law enforcement that caused injuries — a Level 6 Felony

Theft — a Level 6 Felony

Vehicle theft — a Level 6 Felony

Reckless driving — a misdemeanor

Driving while suspended — a misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice — a Level 6 Felony

Violent felon in possession of a firearm — a Level 5 Felony

Lareta Hardimn’s charges:

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle — a Level 5 Felony

Resisting law enforcement that caused injuries — a Level 6 Felony

Theft — a Level 6 Felony

Vehicle theft — a Level 6 Felony

Reckless driving — a misdemeanor

Michael Hudson’s charges:

Resisting law enforcement — a Level 6 Felony

Theft — a Level 6 Felony

New Castle Police also said that one of its officers was injured when they deployed the stop sticks. They were trying to get out of the way of the vehicle when it came by during the pursuit.

The area of State Road 3 and County Road 500 South was closed for about two hours while police conducted their initial investigation.