Where Things Go Next on Redistricting as Hoosiers Testify

STATEHOUSE–Nearly 100 Hoosiers testified in front of an Indiana Senate committee on Monday to give their thoughts on redrawing Indiana’s Congressional maps.

The Indiana Senate’s election panel voted 6-3 to advance the bill to the full Senate. On Wednesday, the Senate will convene to review the bill more.

Samantha Bresnahan is one of the people against redistricting.

“The promise of one person, one vote is at the heart of our democracy. That promise depends on fair maps that protect every community’s voice. This mid-decade redistricting effort threatens to break that promise. It risks silencing communities, undermining fair representation, and eroding trust in our democratic process,” said Bresnahan.

Supporters of the bill say this fight is about more than just Indiana.

“Senators, I urge you to not just merely be in office, but to be in power, and use that power to save our general republic,” said Brian Pease.

Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray does not view redistricting as a binary issue.

“I don’t think that’s the case between redistricting and a 9-0 vote. I’m a Republican, I want that United States Congress to be controlled by Republicans. I think our nation is better as a result of that,” said Bray.

Sen. Shelli Yoder, a Bloomington Democrat who is Senate minority leader, said redrawing Indiana’s maps cannot take up the full focus because Hoosiers need the support of lawmakers on a lot of things like housing and healthcare.

“We are going to have to remain vigilant to ensure that we continue to center the voices and the votes of Hoosiers and not the power grab that we’re seeing today,” said Yoder.

When public testimony before the committee was over, Democrats offered a handful of proposed amendments with all of them voted down on Monday.

A vote by the full Senate could happen as early as Thursday.