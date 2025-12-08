DeSantis: GOP Risks Losing Trump-Only Voters in 2026

Source: GIORGIO VIERA / Getty

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is cautioning fellow Republicans that the recent special election in Tennessee revealed a turnout issue that could impact the 2026 midterms.

DeSantis argued that while President Donald Trump broadened the GOP’s reach, he also drew in voters who don’t typically participate in Republican elections. According to DeSantis, these voters reliably show up when Trump’s name is on the ballot but are less likely to vote when he isn’t.

The closer-than-anticipated Nashville contest intensified GOP worries about whether Trump’s base will remain engaged once he is no longer running. His remarks come as Republicans aim to defend their narrow majorities in Congress heading into 2026.

During a Friday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” DeSantis said, “Republicans have an issue that Donald Trump has created a big pool of voters, but some of them are unique to him.” He continued, “They will go vote for Trump, and they’ll vote for all the Republicans when Trump’s on the ballot. But if he’s not on the ballot, some of them don’t vote.”

DeSantis argued that the party must adopt a more forceful, clearly defined agenda if they want to keep Trump-aligned voters engaged. “I just think you [got to] be bold. I think you [got to] be strong,” he said, likening the approach to flying a “banner of bold colors, not pale pastels.”

He noted that although some GOP priorities — such as immigration — resonate with a broad swath of voters, many aren’t convinced Republicans have delivered enough results. Pointing to Congress, DeSantis questioned its productivity: “One of the frustrations with the Congress is, what have they done since August?”

The governor also emphasized the need to prioritize economic issues and parental rights, saying those themes played a major role in his overwhelming 2022 reelection. He attributed that success partly to consistently taking a firm stance against the left and drawing clear ideological distinctions. “Think about why we’ve been able to win big in Florida, it’s because there’s a very sharp contrast to what we’re doing and what the liberal Democrats stand for,” he said.

DeSantis’ comments follow the Tennessee special election between Democrat Aftyn Behn and Republican Matt Van Epps. Although Van Epps won in a solidly Republican district, some in the party were unsettled by his narrower-than-expected nine-point victory.