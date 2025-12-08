Cayuga Man Arrested on Child Sex and Pornography Charges

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have concluded an investigation that has resulted in the arrest of a Cayuga man on multiple felony charges.

The investigation into 36-year-old Zachary T. McBride began after police received information regarding child seduction and sexual battery.

“This is an investigation that occurred at one of our local high schools in Vermillion County where a student was still uncomfortable about some situations that were ongoing and actually spoke to their SRO that was on duty that day there at the high school,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said.

Indiana State Police detectives determined that in Vermillion County, McBride communicated with the teenager and provided money and grocery items in exchange for receiving child pornography from the victim.

After looking into this, which included digital forensics analysis, the Vermillion County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for McBride last Tuesday. The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department successfully found and arrested McBride on Friday.

Sgt. Ames offered a strong public safety message to parents.

“The most important thing is that parents need to have open communications with their son or their daughters the entire time,” he said. “I let them know that they’re there, that they love them, and if they’re have unwanted gestures coming towards them to not be afraid to come and speak to them about that.”

McBride faces several criminal charges, including possession of child pornography, child seduction, and sexual battery.