NWS: Watch out for Rain and Snow in Indiana This Week

STATEWIDE–Snow and rain are supposed to fall in Indiana this week.

The chances for rain start late Tuesday through early Wednesday with the better chances for rain happening northeast of Indianapolis.

“At the end of the week and middle of the week, we have some chances for light snow. We’re not sure exactly on amounts,” said Kaci Fucson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Fucson says snow chances will be “kind of hit-and-miss” throughout the week, but she urges you to be careful on the roads.

“Because at times, we could see measurable snow, so take it slow. When we have light snow, that’s when we can have lots of accidents on the roads,” said Fucson.

As far as the temperatures go, Fucson says it will be warmer to start the week than it is at the end of the week.

“We’re looking at temperatures on Saturday in the teens, so that’s not fun. Prepare and bundle up. You might want to alter your plans if you had plans outside,” said Fucson.