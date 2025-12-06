2 Dead From Separate Shootings Early Saturday in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were killed early Saturday morning in two separate shootings around Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the first one happened on the city’s near east side. Officers responded to the 3100 block of East 10th Street just before 1 a.m. to find a man who had been shot.

IMPD said the man was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Later in the morning, police said a woman was shot in the 200 block of East Troy Street on the south side of the city sometime around 6:50 a.m.

The woman died after being taken to the hospital.

No other details about the shootings has been released. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.